The death toll from severe floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 77, authorities said.

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 62 people dead in the province of Kastamonu, said a Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) statement.

Fourteen others died in the Sinop province, along with one more person in the Bartin province.

The treatment of seven people continues in hospitals, it said.

A total of 341 people in Bartin, 1,480 in Kastamonu, and 560 in Sinop were evacuated to safe areas, added the agency.