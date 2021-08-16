The PKK terrorist organisation is found to have used anti-tank rockets, produced by the US and Sweden, along with French-German joint productions, against Turkey.

According to information Anadolu Agency obtained from security sources, the terror group targeted Turkish security elements in Syria, northern Iraq, and Turkey, using Swedish-produced AT-4, US-originated TOW as well as French-German MILAN anti-tank missiles.

It was detected that the terror group used more than 40 AT-4 and MILAN anti-tank ammunition during attacks on security forces in 2017-2021.

How PKK got hold of these weapons

These weapons were seized amid operations against the PKK.

Serial numbers of the weapons can be clearly read in the photos taken after their confiscation.

The question of how these weapons produced by NATO-member countries ended up in the hands of the PKK terror group has yet to be answered for a long while.

The attacks on security forces as well as operations in which anti-tank ammunitions were seized are as follows:

- A MILAN anti-tank missile in the Bestler Dereler region of Turkey’s southeastern Sirnak province on November 2, 2017.

- Four AT-4 anti-tank missiles fired in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on December 11, 2018.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile fired in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on December 15, 2018.

- An AT-4 anti-tank missile fired in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on December 23, 2018.

- Four AT-4 anti-tank missiles fired amid a search in the rural Dayla area of northern Iraq's Hakurk region on December 28, 2018.