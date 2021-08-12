At least seventeen people were killed in flash floods in Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region that sent water and debris gushing through streets and damaged bridges, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"May Allah have mercy on our 17 citizens, who lost their lives in floods in Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin," Erdogan said on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

There was also flooding in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Bartin, where one person went missing on Wednesday and another died due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday.

Helicopters were evacuating some people from affected areas, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said, adding that some roads were closed due to collapsed and damaged bridges.

Thousands relocated