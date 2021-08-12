TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities
Flash floods and mudslides triggered by torrential rain in northern Turkey leaves at least 17 people dead, Turkey's President Erdogan says.
Severe floods batter Turkey’s Black Sea coastal cities
Turkey has deployed rescue workers to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. / AP
August 12, 2021

At least seventeen people were killed in flash floods in Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region that sent water and debris gushing through streets and damaged bridges, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"May Allah have mercy on our 17 citizens, who lost their lives in floods in Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin," Erdogan said on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

There was also flooding in the Black Sea provinces of Sinop and Bartin, where one person went missing on Wednesday and another died due to a heart attack, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday.

Helicopters were evacuating some people from affected areas, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said, adding that some roads were closed due to collapsed and damaged bridges.

Thousands relocated

Recommended

TV footage showed the floods dragging dozens of cars and heaps of debris along the streets. The heavy rainfall in the region was expected to ease on Thursday evening, AFAD said.

Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories. A regional hospital holding 45 patients — four of them in intensive care — in the region around the coastal city of Sinop was evacuated on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Belgium hit by severe floods as stormy weather set to continue

The floods also damaged power infrastructure, the Energy Ministry said, adding that some 10,000 households were currently without electricity as a precaution.

Turkey's north is prone to flash floods in the summer when rains are particularly strong. Last year at least five people were killed in floods in the region.

Turkey has been grappling with drought and wildfires that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal