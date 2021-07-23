Shares of Indian food delivery giant Zomato soared on its market debut, following a $1.3 billion IPO, the country's biggest this year.

Around 30 Indian companies have announced plans to list shares this year, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment even though many are yet to make a profit.

Zomato, which counts subsidiaries of Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group and Uber among its shareholders, dominates India's booming app-based food-delivery space alongside rival Swiggy.

Worst recession since independence in 1947

Its shares debuted at $1.54 on the Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex Index, 51 percent higher than its issue price after its IPO was subscribed 40.38 times at the end of last week.

The stock then rocketed up 80 percent in the opening 10 minutes, taking Zomato's market capitalisation across the $13.4 billion mark.

India's economy has taken a battering during the pandemic, recording its worst annual recession since independence in 1947. But its start-up sector has been a rare bright spot.