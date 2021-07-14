Netflix Inc and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures are extending a multi-year exclusive rights deal in the US for animated film franchises such as “Minions” and “Puss in Boots”, the streaming giant has said.

The streaming company further said on Tuesday it would license the rights to Universal's full-animated and live-action slate of films about four years after their release as well as the rights to other select titles.

Netflix's rights to stream these popular movies, which are made by Universal's Illumination and DreamWorks Animation studios, will begin after a four-month window on Peacock, Comcast's in-house streaming service.