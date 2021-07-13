In light of widespread public violence that has been “rarely seen" in the history of South Africa's, President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed the military in a bid to quell escalating unrest that has so far killed dozens of people and caused damage worth millions of dollars to the businesses already hit by the pandemic.

For President Ramaphosa, the deadly unrest is unprecedented in post-apartheid South Africa. The South African soldiers went on to the streets of the two most densely populated provinces of Gauteng, which houses the country's economic hub Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the Zulu tribal homeland.

As of Tuesday, 45 people were killed in total as the toll in KZN stands at 26. More than 750 people have been arrested, with most of the arrests taking place in Johannesburg.

The officials on Tuesday said that 10 bodies were found at a looted shopping centre in Soweto town of Johannesburg. The victims had apparently died during a stampede.

Meanwhile, some Covid-19 vaccination sites and clinics in Gauteng and KZN were shuttered due to safety concerns. The Gauteng provincial government and an independent pharmacy association warn of further delaying a sluggish immunisation campaign.

Initially, the protests began last Friday in support of former President Jacob Zuma after he handed himself over to begin serving a 15-month jail sentence.

But the unrest has quickly taken over the protests and unleashed looting and arson in multiple cities.

It first began with protesters blocking roads and burning trucks and intensified across KwaZulu-Natal province, Zuma’s home region. In its capital, Pietermaritzburg smoke billowed from the roof of a large shopping mall. Banks, shops and fuel stations in the city were shut.

Then, unrest spread to the country’s largest city and centre of industry Johannesburg where businesses were ransacked, shopping malls were looted and burned. A police helicopter hovered over the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto, where looters casually made off with giant TV sets, microwave ovens, clothes and linen, for hours.

"What we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft," President Ramaphosa said in a late evening address for a second straight night on Monday.

Reflecting deeper problems

But the magnitude of the destruction, rather than the anger over Zuma’s imprisonment, reflects the levels of hardship in the country hit by catastrophic unemployment and a toughening of anti-Covid restrictions.

The continent’s most industrialised economy has long suffered from extremely high levels of unemployment, trapping millions in poverty and contributing to stark inequalities that persist nearly three decades after the end of Apartheid in 1994.

And the pandemic-related restrictions have exacerbated poverty and highlighted sharp inequalities.

The country’s statistics agency last month recorded the highest quarterly labour force survey since it began in 2008. According to Statistics South Africa, the unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

However, the rate among youth is staggering as almost one in every two young people in the labour force did not have a job in the first quarter of 2021.