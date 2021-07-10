Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has not and will not remain silent about Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul.

During the closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Erdogan and Abbas discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan stressed that it will not be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as long as Israel's occupation policies continue.

