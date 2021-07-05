BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Hackers reportedly ask for $70M ransom to restore US firm's data
A ransomware attack was launched on Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology and security consultancy firm, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralysed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.
Hackers reportedly ask for $70M ransom to restore US firm's data
A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. / Reuters
July 5, 2021

Hackers suspected to be behind a mass extortion attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide late have demanded $70 million to restore the data they are holding ransom, according to a posting on a dark web site.

The demand was posted on a blog typically used by the REvil cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked group that is counted among the cybercriminal world's most prolific extortionists.

The gang has an affiliate structure, occasionally making it difficult to determine who speaks on the hackers' behalf, but Allan Liska of cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the message "almost certainly" came from REvil's core leadership.

The group has not responded to an attempt by Reuters to reach it for comment.

Spill-out effect

REvil's ransomware attack, which the group executed on Friday, was among the most dramatic in a series of increasingly attention-grabbing hacks.

The gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology firm, and used their access to breach some of its clients' clients, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralysed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.

An executive at Kaseya said the company was aware of the ransom demand but did not immediately return further messages seeking comment.

About a dozen different countries were affected, according to research published by cybersecurity firm ESET.

In at least one case, the disruption spilled out into the public domain when Swedish Coop grocery store chain had to close hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers had been knocked offline as a consequence of the attack. .

Recommended

Earlier on Sunday, the White House said it was reaching out to victims of the outbreak "to provide assistance based upon an assessment of national risk."

Schools, credit unions affected

The impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus.

Those hit included schools, small public-sector bodies, travel and leisure organisations, credit unions and accountants, said Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos Group Plc.

McKerchar's company was one of several that had blamed REvil for the attack, but Sunday's statement was the group's first public acknowledgement that it was behind the campaign.

Ransom-seeking hackers have tended to favor more focused shakedowns against single, high-value targets like Brazilian meatpacker JBS, whose production was disrupted last month when REvil attacked its systems. JBS said it ended up paying the hackers $11 million.

Liska said he believed the hackers had bitten off more than they could chew by scrambling the data of hundreds of companies at a time and that the $70 million demand was an effort to make the best of an awkward situation.

"For all of their big talk on their blog, I think this got way out of hand," he said.

READ MORE:Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister