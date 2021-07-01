TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's AK Party submits new legislation to combat animal cruelty
The long-awaited bill will ban the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops and prohibit land-based and water circuses and dolphin parks.
Turkey's AK Party submits new legislation to combat animal cruelty
Turkish citizens found an abandoned dog tied to a tree with a steel wire in the forest, while they were collecting mushrooms in Mersin, Turkey on June 18, 2021. / AA
July 1, 2021

Animals will no longer be seen as products, says Turkey's ruling party as it submits a long-awaited bill to combat animal cruelty to the Parliament's Speaker Office.

Turkey's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Thursday submitted a bill on animal rights which would ban the sale of cats and dogs by pet shops and prohibit land-based and water circuses and dolphin parks.

Under the bill, “animals will no longer be seen as products, but as life," Mahir Unal, the party's deputy parliamentary group chair, told reporters in parliament.

"Cat and dog owners will be required to have digital IDs, and their abandonment will face sanctions," he said.

The bill will first face parliament's Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee.

Recommended

"We hope to pass this bill before parliament’s (summer) recess, keeping our promise (to the nation)," he added.

The bill is expected to be debated next week by the committee.

On June 8, AK Party spokesman Omer Celik told reporters that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing for the law’s passage.

READ MORE: Turkey’s cats get purrfect present with new legislation protecting animals

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel