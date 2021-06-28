Turkey and Azerbaijan have begun joint military drills in Baku, deploying tanks, helicopters and drones in an effort to improve the two countries' combat interoperability, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said.

Photographs released by the Azerbaijan on Monday showed a column of armoured personnel carriers and tanks from the two countries advancing on flat arid terrain.

"The main purpose of the exercises ... is to improve interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making skills and their ability to manage military units," the ministry said.

The drills, named "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021", will last until Wednesday, involving up to 600 personnel, around 40 tanks and armoured vehicles, and seven helicopters.

