Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, to protests against the death of prominent human rights activist Nizat Banat in police custody.

Slogans directly targeted President Mahmoud Abbas as protesters chanted “Abbas, go”, brandishing portraits of Banat.

Palestinian security forces fired tear gas, and one protester was hit in the face with a canister and hospitalised.

"Enough is enough," protester Sameh Abu Awwad said in Ramallah. He described Banat as a man who had "not hesitated to speak the truth, whatever the cost."

‘An unnatural death’

The death of the human rights activist came after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him according to his family members.

Banat's cousin, Hussein Banat said around 25 armed men had broken into the activist's house in Hebron around 3AM while he was sleeping and used pepper spray to subdue him.

"A large force entered and aggressively took off all of his clothes, then beat him for eight minutes straight," he said, then Banat was dragged to a vehicle and taken away.

According to Hebron governor Jibrin al-Bakri, during Banat's arrest, "his health deteriorated", and he was taken to hospital, where "after he was examined by doctors, he was pronounced dead."

But the initial findings from the autopsy conducted by Palestine’s Independent Commission for Human rights (ICHR) disputed the governor’s claim.

"The autopsy showed injuries represented by bruises and abrasions in many areas of the body, including the head, neck, shoulders, chest, back, and upper and lower extremities, with binding marks on the wrists and rib fractures," the ICHR said.

"The preliminary autopsy results also indicate ... an unnatural death, but determining the principal cause of death, from a clinical point of view, requires waiting for laboratory results from tissue samples," it added in a statement.

Full autopsy results are expected to be released within 10 days, and will state the cause of death.

Fierce critic

43-year-old Banat was a resident of West Bank district of Hebron, and leaves behind a wife and five children