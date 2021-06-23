Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan as part of a plan to run and secure Kabul's airport following the US and NATO pullout from the country.

Turkey has offered to guard and run Hamid Karzai airport after NATO's withdrawal and has been holding talks with the United States on logistic and financial support for the mission.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday Turkey had a military presence in Afghanistan working under NATO's Resolute Support Mission to guard the airport for six years, adding that details of the plan were still being discussed.

A delegation of Pentagon, US State Department officials are expected to travel to Turkey to discuss Kabul airport's security on Thursday, Akar said.

The mission could be a potential area of cooperation between Ankara and its allies amid strained ties as the security of the airport is crucial for the operation of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

Ankara has said it cannot carry out the mission without support.

"At the moment, we already have a presence there and it is out of the question for us to send any soldiers there in any way now," Akar told parliament, referring to some 500 Turkish troops taking part in the NATO mission, and added talks were still underway.

"When these efforts are concluded in the coming period, the necessary measures will be taken and it will become a plan," he said.

Ankara has been running the military and logistic operations of Kabul airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.