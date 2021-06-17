A gunman has killed one person during an attack on the office of an opposition party in western Turkey.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said on Thursday a gunman entered the building in Izmir province, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire.

The provincial governor’s office said one person was killed. The office said a suspect, a former health worker, was detained.

Turkish media showed social media posts of the alleged attacker with guns and rifles.

HDP confirmed the shooting victim was Deniz Poyraz, a female party employee who had been covering a shift for her mother at the office.

The Izmir governor’s office said the assailant, a former health worker in his late 20s, stormed the office and shot Poyraz.

