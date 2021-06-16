Peace and stability in the Caucasus will benefit the entire world, not just countries of the region, Turkey’s president has said.

“Not only Azerbaijan, but all countries in the region, including Armenia, and the world will benefit from peace and tranquility in the Caucasus,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address to Azerbaijan’s parliament on Wednesday.

All parties must make the best use of opportunities to prevent “a chain of captivity going around the neck of the Caucasus again,” he stressed.

Erdogan added that the road to lasting peace can be paved through cooperation between all peoples and states in the region, and developed based on mutual trust.

Reiterating Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan, he said: “Today, we stand by Azerbaijan with all our means. We will (also) stand with you tomorrow.”

“As Armenia solves its problems with Azerbaijan, we, Turkey, will take the necessary steps. The opening of Turkey’s borders to Armenia will bring innumerable benefits to the country,” he stated.

Underlining that Azerbaijan’s victory in Nagorno-Karabakh last fall – when much of the border region was liberated from Armenian occupation – served the cause of justice, not oppression, Erdogan said this victory also foiled the plans of “those who see the world as the arena of their political and economic ambitions.”

Armenians left the region by destroying or setting houses on fire, Erdogan said, adding that Azerbaijan is now rebuilding the villages together with Turkey.

“Those who want to see the difference between civilisation and vandalism should come and look at the difference between the two periods in Karabakh,” he said.

