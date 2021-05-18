Global warming has made the Arctic more accessible and less hostile as the rising temperatures allow humans to access the region without much risk.

In recent years, the area has quickly turned into a geopolitical flashpoint between the major powers that are part of the Arctic Council.

The officials from member states - the US, Russia, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland — will gather on Wednesday in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik for a two-day summit.

The officials will aim to establish regulations and strengthen cooperation between the member states, as the global industries are eager to exploit the Arctic's untapped oil, gas, mineral and natural resources.

Hence, the Council will issue a final statement approved by eight member states, as well as a common strategic plan for the next 10 years.

"The opening up of the ocean, if you will, is not an unqualified good thing. It also represents a tremendous risk," the senior US State Department Marcia Bernicat said.

She said recent studies show that the Arctic is warming "not at twice the rate, but three times the rate of the rest of the world."

“Our vision ... is very much one of cooperation,” U.S. State Department Arctic Envoy Jim de Hart said ahead of the biennial meeting of the eight Arctic Council nations. “It’s about action on climate change. It’s about good science ... and keeping the region peaceful” the US envoy said.

In Moscow, senior Arctic Council official Nikolai Korchunov also struck a conciliatory tone, telling a briefing last week that Moscow and Washington will have a “very constructive” dialogue at the Arctic Council.

The Biden administration wants to use climate issues to explore possibilities for cooperation with Moscow, which will hold the rotating presidency of the Arctic Council for the next two years.

There are concerns, however. The competing foreign policies of the US and Russia could hinder the talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Both Blinken and Lavrov will meet at the summit.

Since Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th US president in January, Washington and Moscow have clashed over a range of issues: the Russian interference in the US presidential election; Moscow’s meddling in Ukraine and its jailing of the opposition figure Alexei Navalny, and US support of anti-Kremlin activists in Russia and Belarus.

Fierce competition