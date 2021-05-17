TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Man who plotted assassination of Russia's Turkey envoy reportedly in Canada
Cemal Karaata of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation is reported to be in Canada with his family, having fled there after the 2016 assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara.
Man who plotted assassination of Russia's Turkey envoy reportedly in Canada
A commemoration ceremony is held for assassinated Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov at Russian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey on December 19, 2017. [File] / AA Archive
May 17, 2021

One of the main plotters of the 2016 assassination of Russian envoy to Turkey has been reportedly spotted in Canada and Ottawa was allegedly aware of his presence there, according to Turkish local media and intelligence sources. 

Cemal Karaata, a fugitive member of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), fled to Canada with his family after the assassination of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov on December 10, 2016 in an event in Turkish capital Ankara, DHA news agency and Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.

Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty police officer linked to FETO, the group responsible for 2016's defeated coup in Turkey.

READ MORE: World condemns assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey

Canada 'aware' of Karaata's presence

Canadian government was allegedly aware of Karaata's presence in the country but remained silent, Turkish local media reported. 

Karaata was one of the most important names contributing to the unfounded allegations against Turkey through an account on Twitter, intelligence sources said.

Recommended

Karaata is also accused of "establishing or managing an armed terrorist organisation," and "obtaining the State's confidential information for the purpose of political or military espionage." 

He is also accused in charges including "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order", "murdering by design" and "deliberate killing."

About FETO

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE: What is FETO?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy