One of the main plotters of the 2016 assassination of Russian envoy to Turkey has been reportedly spotted in Canada and Ottawa was allegedly aware of his presence there, according to Turkish local media and intelligence sources.

Cemal Karaata, a fugitive member of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), fled to Canada with his family after the assassination of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov on December 10, 2016 in an event in Turkish capital Ankara, DHA news agency and Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.

Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty police officer linked to FETO, the group responsible for 2016's defeated coup in Turkey.

Canada 'aware' of Karaata's presence

Canadian government was allegedly aware of Karaata's presence in the country but remained silent, Turkish local media reported.

Karaata was one of the most important names contributing to the unfounded allegations against Turkey through an account on Twitter, intelligence sources said.