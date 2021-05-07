China’s trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.

Global exports rose 32.3 percent over a year ago to $263.9 billion, in line with March but down from the explosive 60.6 percent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday. Imports increased 43.1 percent to $221.1 billion, accelerating from March’s 38.1 percent expansion.

China’s trade gains look especially dramatic due to comparison with a year ago, when global economies shut down to fight the coronavirus. Forecasters say growth is flattening out once that distortion and seasonal fluctuations are taken into account.

Despite the jump in April's headline figures, exports are leveling off “and the rebound in imports stalled,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. “Demand is probably close to a cyclical peak.”

READ MORE:China tipped to be world's biggest economy by 2028

The trade outlook is overshadowed by a tariff war with Washington and surveys that show April growth in export orders weakened. President Joe Biden has yet to say what he might do about reviving talks aimed at ending the trade war.

On the domestic front, economic output in the three months ending in March grew only 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, showing China’s explosive rebound was abruptly slowing. That suggests growth in Chinese demand for iron ore, consumer goods and other imports will cool.

Chinese manufacturers of smartphones, cars, consumer electronics and other goods also are hampered by global shortages of processor chips as industries revive following the pandemic.