The International Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced Dominic Ongwen, an ex-child soldier who became a commander of Uganda's notorious Lord's Resistance Army, to 25 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Last February, the 45-year-old was found guilty of 61 charges including murders and sexual enslavement during a reign of terror unleashed in the early 2000s by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

Prosecutors initially asked for a 20-year prison term, saying Ongwen's own history as a child soldier justified a lower sentence than the maximum 30 years to life. Many of his victims however demanded a full life sentence.

What is the militant group that Ongwen fought for?

The Lord’s Resistance Army, a radical Christian militant group, was founded around 1987 by former Catholic altar boy and self-styled prophet Joseph Kony, who launched a bloody rebellion in northern Uganda against President Yoweri Museveni.

Its aim is to set up a state based on the Bible's Ten Commandments. However, the horrific violence it unleashed has left more than 100,000 people dead. The group has also abducted 60,000 children in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Like other militant groups, the group has committed numerous atrocities throughout its history, including massacres, torture, rape and forced labour. The brutality against children has been particularly horrific. The group gained infamy for abducting children, forcibly training and using children, girls became sex slaves. Among them was Dominic Ongwen.

How did Ongwen get involved?