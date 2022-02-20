The United States and Britain would seek to cut off Russian companies' access to US dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine.

"The plan that we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the BBC.

Johnson said that sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion would go much further than previously suggested in public.

He said the United Kingdom and the United States would stop Russian companies "trading in pounds and dollars" - a move that he said would "hit very, very hard" with its impact, the BBC reported.

Britain, home to the centre of global foreign exchange trading, had threatened to block Russian companies from raising capital in London and to expose property and company ownership if Russia invades Ukraine.

Russia denies it plans to annex another part of Ukraine.

Stinging impact