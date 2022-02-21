A report published by the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), a Europe-wide coalition of NGOs campaigning against discrimination, has found that communities from minority ethnic backgrounds in Europe are hit hardest by the climate crisis.

Monday's report, which addresses the links between climate justice and racism, shows through several case studies how racialised communities are being denied employment, income, a healthy and safe living environment, as well as access to decision-making. It encourages policymakers to address structural inequalities rooted in “neocolonial capitalism” in policies aimed at addressing the climate crisis - such as the European Green Deal - to “decolonise climate action.”

While rich countries are responsible for more than 70 percent of historical emissions, poor countries in the Global South have been hit hardest by global climate crisis and have less resources to adapt and fend off its worst consequences.

But according to ENAR, environmental and climate justice needs to be addressed within Europe as well.

“It is well documented that the global pandemic exacerbated existing racial inequalities. It is time to acknowledge that racialised communities are also on the front line of the climate crisis here in Europe, in our neighborhoods," Karen Taylor, Chair of the ENAR Board, said.

Chlordecone in Guadeloupe and Martinique

Two overseas French territories, Guadeloupe and Martinique, are islands in the Antilles colonised by France in the 17th century.

The case study highlights the use of a poisonous pesticide, Chlordecone, in banana plantations in these two territories, authorized between 1973 and 1993 by former president Jacques Chirac, then minister of agriculture.

Chlordecone can stay in organisms and soil decades after its use, and studies show it has been detected in more than 90 percent of the populations in the two islands. There is evidence it contributes to premature births, while the incidence of prostate cancer in Guadeloupe and Martinique is much higher than the global average.

Migrant-majority communities in France living near incinerators