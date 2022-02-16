TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye, UAE agree to cooperate in defence, other fields
“I wish that all these agreements will further strengthen our relations with the United Arab Emirates and will be beneficial for our countries and the region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan: Türkiye, UAE agree to cooperate in defence, other fields
Türkiye also taking steps to improve relations with Saudi and Israel similar to those taken with the UAE. / AA
February 16, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates was successful and productive.

The two countries discussed the joint steps that can be taken to further develop Türkiye-United Arab Emirates relations, Erdogan said while talking to journalist on his return from the Gulf country.

Erdogan said that signed a total of 13 memorandums of understanding and protocols in various fields and reached a consensus in coordination of the joint steps to be taken in the field of defence industry in the upcoming period.

“During our meetings, we also exchanged views on regional and international issues. At this point, we underlined our support for the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

“We emphasised that we do not see the security of the Gulf region as separate from our own security,” the Turkish president said. 

During Erdogan's visit, both countries signed important cooperation agreements in health and medical sciences, industry and advanced technologies, combating climate change, agriculture, culture, youth, communication, archive, meteorology, disaster and emergency management. 

“I wish that all these agreements will further strengthen our relations with the United Arab Emirates and will be beneficial for our countries and the region," he added

READ MORE: The feasibility of the Turkey-UAE rapprochement

Relationships with Saudi Arabia, Israel 

Türkiye is also taking steps to improve relations with Saudi Arabia and Israel, similar to those taken with the UAE.

Recommended

“We wish to move forward with concrete steps in the coming period. We want to develop this process in a positive direction with Saudi Arabia," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president said: We had positive phone conversations with the President of Israel, Mr Herzog, on various occasions. He is expected to visit our country in March. Of course, we welcome this visit. Hopefully, taking such a step will be good for Türkiye-Israel relations.”

READ MORE:A new dawn: Turkey and the Arab world choose cooperation over conflict

Ukraine crisis

Erdogan also expressed Türkiye's willingness to help ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine and reiterated Ankara's offer to hold a trilateral meeting between leaders of Russia, Türkiye and Ukraine.

Erdogan said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his positive approach to a trilateral meeting.

"We will hold the meeting in Istanbul or Ankara, if Putin also accepts it," he added.

Earlier this month, Erdogan visited Kiev at the invitation of Zelenskyy as Ankara continued its diplomatic efforts to ease a standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE:Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin