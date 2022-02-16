Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 52 undocumented migrants off the coast of Izmir province after they were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement late on Tuesday that they learned that there was a group of asylum seekers in life rafts off Dikili, Seferihisar, Foca and Cesme districts and dispatched units to the areas.

Later, the asylum seekers, who were in five life rafts, were brought ashore and all of them were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Earlier this month, 19 asylum seekers froze to death after they had their clothes taken and were pushed back at the Greek border.

The UN Refugee Agency has called for an urgent investigation after the tragedy at the Greek border.

