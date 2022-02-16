TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by Greece
Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.
Türkiye rescues dozens of asylum seekers pushed back by Greece
A group of asylum seekers in life rafts were rescued off Dikili, Seferihisar, Foca and Cesme districts. / AA
February 16, 2022

Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 52 undocumented migrants off the coast of Izmir province after they were pushed back by Greek coastal authorities.

The Coast Guard Command said in a statement late on Tuesday that they learned that there was a group of asylum seekers in life rafts off Dikili, Seferihisar, Foca and Cesme districts and dispatched units to the areas.

Later, the asylum seekers, who were in five life rafts, were brought ashore and all of them were taken to provincial migration offices.

Türkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Earlier this month, 19 asylum seekers froze to death after they had their clothes taken and were pushed back at the Greek border.

The UN Refugee Agency has called for an urgent investigation after the tragedy at the Greek border.

READ MORE: UN calls for 'urgent' investigation into Greek pushback of migrants

Recommended

A transit for migrants

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Most try to cross into Greece by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Türkiye already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

READ MORE: Greece adopts 'brutality against asylum seekers' as policy

READ MORE:Turkey rescues dozens of refugees pushed back by Greece

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin