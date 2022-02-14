TÜRKİYE
Turkish community in Germany distributes aid for those in need
A charity group called Merhaba & Mahlzeit organised an event to help homeless and needy people in Cologne.
The volunteers handed out pastries called Bosnian borek, along with beverages, clothes, and hygiene products. / AA
February 14, 2022

The Turkish community living in Germany has distributed food, clothes and hygiene products to those in need.

The charity group called Merhaba & Mahlzeit on Sunday organised the event with 10 volunteers in Cologne.

The group distributed aid to homeless and needy people around the historic Cologne Cathedral and the Cologne Central Station.

The founder of the group, Tolga Ozgul, said they engage in such events in other German cities as well.

The 10 volunteers handed out pastries called Bosnian borek, along with beverages, clothes, and hygiene products.

"Our motivation, the thing that keeps us going, is that we are doing this work for the sake of Allah," Ozgul said.

One of the volunteers, Bilal Turkmen, said they had begun working in the hopes that no one is left hungry, adding that the charity would continue its efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
