Flights between Turkiye and Armenia are set to resume with the first flight from Yerevan to Istanbul.

A FlyOne Armenia plane will land at Istanbul Airport at 1650GMT on Wednesday, while a Pegasus plane will take off from Sabiha Gokcen Airport at 2035GMT for Armenia.

Pegasus Airlines will operate flights between Istanbul and Yerevan thrice a week, according to Turkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

On the Armenian side, FlyOne Armenia will also run three flights per week on the same route.

The Pegasus flights from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Yerevan will take place on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from Yerevan to Istanbul on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, FlyOne will operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In 2019, 61,431 passengers were transported between the two countries. The flight time takes two hours.

