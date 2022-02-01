TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, Ghana
Turkiye’s defence minister met with representatives from both countries to strengthen cooperation in military cooperation and defence.
Turkiye to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, Ghana
Turkish Defence Minister Akar emphasised the importance of the declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. / AA
February 1, 2022

Turkiye’s defence minister has met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Ghana’s Chief of General Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the capital Ankara.

In the first meeting on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar met Amoama, who is in Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler.

During the meeting, Akar expressed the importance of continuing existing relations in the fields of military training and cooperation as well as in the defence industry.

Akar also met Hasanov and discussed bilateral and regional defence, security issues and cooperation in the defence industry.

READ MORE:Turkiye, Maldives to boost trade volume to $100M in two years

The Shusha Declaration 

Recommended

Turkish Defence Minister Akar emphasised the importance of the declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, the Shusha Declaration.

The agreement was signed between the two countries on June 15 last year, and touched on issues in political, economic, trade, culture, sports, energy security sectors and the Southern Gas Corridor as well as cooperation in military and defence.

"The Shusha Declaration is a document that determines our path and strategy. There are studies we have done in the direction of this document. Our work on military training and cooperation continues,” Akar said.

“Along with these studies, we determine what we can do about the defence industry and the equipment of our armed forces through mutual negotiations. We have taken important steps in these matters, and we continue to do so."

READ MORE:Why Turkey has become much less dependent on arms imports

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin