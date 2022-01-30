BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkiye, Maldives to boost trade volume to $100M in two years
Many Turkish firms are particularly keen on investing in the Maldives' tourism sector, the Turkish foreign minister says.
Turkiye, Maldives to boost trade volume to $100M in two years
Climate change is another common concern between Turkiye and the Maldives, and the two countries have signed a cooperation agreement on this issue as well. / AA
January 30, 2022

Turkiye and Maldives aim to increase their trade volume to $100 million over the next two years.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Turkiye and the Maldives agreed to establish a joint economic committee that would help deepen the two countries' economic cooperation.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid in the capital Male, Cavusoglu underlined that the two countries' bilateral trade volume had doubled last year.

One of the agreements signed during his visit was on trade and economic cooperation, Cavusoglu stated.

Recommended

With many Turkish firms particularly keen on investing in the Maldives' tourism sector, Cavusoglu said that the country had become an extremely popular tourist destination among Turkish citizens, with plans also to increase the number of flights between the countries.

READ MORE: Turkiye, Qatar reach deal on Afghanistan's Kabul airport security

READ MORE: UAE pins hope on Turkiye to significantly boost trade with world

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV