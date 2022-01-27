Equity markets have tanked following a late sell-off on Wall Street in reaction to a surprisingly hawkish turn by Chair of the United States Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, who signaled the bank would begin lifting interest rates in March.

After one of the Fed's most highly anticipated meetings on Wednesday, he said the world's number one economy was well on the recovery path with unemployment largely under control, allowing officials to begin removing the crutches put in place at the start of the pandemic.

In a news conference, he told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting, assuming that conditions are appropriate for doing so".

Although a March hike was penciled in by traders for several months, investors were spooked by Powell's apparent hawkishness as he refused to be drawn on a timetable for further increases nor its plans to unload assets on its balance sheet, which have helped keep costs down.

Analysts said the fact that the bank appeared less moved by recent market losses indicated to traders a high bar for the so-called "Fed put" -- referring to its willingness to backstop investors in times of trouble.

The Fed's pandemic-era financial largesse of bond-buying stimulus and record-low interest rates helped the global recovery and fuelled a two-year equity rally. But the age of cheap cash is being brought to an end as the bank embarks on a fight to bring down inflation from a four-decade high.

READ MORE:Fed to start raising key interest rate from March to tame inflation