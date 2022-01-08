At least 12 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised by Turkish forces, the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations in the region against terror elements are ongoing, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralised" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.