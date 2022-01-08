TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terror attack kills three Turkish soldiers near Syrian border
Turkish forces kill at least 12 YPG/PKK members during an anti-terror operation in south east Turkiye following the fatal blast of an improvised explosive device that left Turkish soldiers dead.
Terror attack kills three Turkish soldiers near Syrian border
Security officials have paid a visit to a Turkish soldier's family to offer condolences after he was killed in a terror attack. / AA
January 8, 2022

A terrorist attack against the Turkish army left three soldiers dead, Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The bomb was planted by YPG/PKK terrorists and exploded on Saturday in the country’s southeastern city Sanliurfa, bordering with Syria.

The ministry said in a statement that the soldiers were "martyred in the southeastern Sanliurfa province's border district of Akcakale due to a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED)."

Following the attack Turkish army targeted terrorist positions.

Dozen of terrorists killed

Recommended

At least 12 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised by Turkish forces, the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations in the region against terror elements are ongoing, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralised" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin