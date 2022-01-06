BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
France slams Google, Facebook with massive fines over 'cookies'
The fines were imposed as the companies did not allow users to "refuse the use of cookies as simply as to accept them."
France slams Google, Facebook with massive fines over 'cookies'
The two platforms have three months to adapt their practices. / AFP Archive
January 6, 2022

French regulators have hit Google and Facebook with $237 million (210 million euros) in fines over their use of "cookies", the data used to track users online.

Google got a 169-million-dollar fine while Facebook was handed a 68-million-dollar fine, France's National Commission for Information Technology and Freedom (CNIL) said on Thursday.

"CNIL has determined that the sites facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com do not allow users to refuse the use of cookies as simply as to accept them," the regulatory body said.

The two platforms have three months to adapt their practices, after which France will impose fines of $113 thousand per day, CNIL added.

The 169-million-dollar fine imposed on Google was a record by CNIL, beating a previous cookie-related fine of 121 million dollars against the company in December 2020.

"In accordance with the expectations of internet users... we are committed to implementing new changes, as well as to working actively with CNIL in response to its decision," Google said in a statement.

READ MORE:France watchdog fines Google $267M for favouring own ads over rivals’

Recommended

Consent for cookies

Cookies are little packets of data that are set up on a user's computer when they visit a website, allowing web browsers to save information about their session.

They are highly valuable for Google and Facebook as ways to personalise advertising their primary source of revenue.

But privacy advocates have long pushed back and a European Union law passed in 2018 placed strict rules on internet companies.

This law obliged companies to seek the direct consent of users before installing cookies on their computers.

READ MORE:Italy imposes antitrust fines on Apple, Google

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV