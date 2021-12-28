Turkiye has offered to act as a mediator in Bosnia's crisis and will do what it can to ensure stability amid concerns over separatist moves by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

"We view Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole. We have done all we can for its unity and stability, and we will continue to do so," Turkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told broadcaster CNN Turk on Tuesday.

"If desired, Turkiye can work as a mediator in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Akar said, without elaborating.

As part of his official visit to Sarajevo on Monday, Akar met with Zeljko Komsic, Croat member and current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with its Serb member Milorad Dodik and Dzaferovic.

In a non-binding motion paving the way for secession from Bosnia, Serb lawmakers earlier this month voted to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, tax system, and judiciary.

READ MORE: A secession in Bosnia is underway and NATO must be worried

Bosnia was split into two autonomous regions – the Serb Republic and the Federation, dominated by Bosniaks and Croats – after its 1992-1995 war.

The three institutions represent the key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system.

Turkiye, which has strong ties with Bosnia, has said the Serb lawmakers' vote was "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability.

Germany has called on the European Union to sanction Dodik.