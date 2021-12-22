Turkiye's domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine Turkovac has been approved for emergency use across the country.

"As of today, we have become one of the nine countries producing a Covid-19 vaccine," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Wednesday.

Turkovac will be in widespread use as of next week, Koca said.

Since early in the vaccine's development, Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had vowed to make it available globally, saying it will be used to benefit all humanity.

“Our Covid-19 vaccine Turkovac, which has come to the production and usage stage by receiving the necessary approvals, is a symbol of our efforts to protect our nation against the pandemic in the most effective way,” said Erdogan.

Last weekend he pledged to send 15 million vaccine doses to countries in the world's poorest continent, calling the low vaccination rates there were a blot on humanity.