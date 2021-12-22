TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye saves scores of refugees pushed back into sea by Greece
Over 140 refugees, mostly coming from war-torn countries, were rescued in the Aegean Sea by Turkish coast guards, as Athens continues its illegal practice of endangering refugees in the waters.
Turkiye saves scores of refugees pushed back into sea by Greece
Humanitarian and rights groups have called Greece to stop its illegal pushback policy against refugees and migrants. / AA
December 22, 2021

Turkiye has rescued at least 143 asylum seekers from the Aegean Sea in two separate incidents after they were pushed back by the Greek coast authorities.

In Cesme and Dikili districts in the western province of Izmir, coast guard teams rescued 137 refugees and migrants who were illegally pushed back by Greek officials, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Tuesday.

Separately, teams saved six additional refugees who similarly were pushed back by Greek officials in the Aegean Sea off Bodrum district in southwestern Mugla province.

Turkiye and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates international law and humanitarian values by endangering the lives of vulnerable refugees, including women and children.

Recommended

Turkiye has been a key transit point for refugees and migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a new refugee influx.

READ MORE: Greece adopts 'brutality against asylum seekers' as policy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin