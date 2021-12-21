Under a new measure, Turkiye will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations while encouraging citizens to move towards Turkish lira-based assets, according to details of the newly released mechanism.

The new FX-indexed Turkish lira deposits tool will be available for individuals who have a lira deposit account with a maturity of three, six, nine, or 12 months, according to a Treasury and Finance Ministry statement on Tuesday.

Under the facility, if the yield remains below the exchange rate difference between the account opening and its maturity dates despite the earned interest, the Treasury will compensate the depositor.

For the calculation, the Turkiye's Central Bank will publish the US dollar buying rate daily at 0800 GMT.

All lenders – both state and private – can join the system voluntarily, the ministry said, adding that the government is also working to implement the new system for participation banks with Islamic finance perspectives.