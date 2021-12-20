Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced measures aimed at protecting the country's people from the high cost of living.

No Turkish citizen will have to move their savings from the Turkish lira to foreign currency, declared Erdogan after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The government is presenting a new financial alternative for citizens' savings to soothe their worries over exchange rates – which have reached record highs in recent days, said Erdogan.

"For exporting companies that find it difficult to present prices due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, they will be given a future exchange rate through the Central Bank," he explained.

He also said stoppage (deductions) on companies' dividend payments will also be lowered to 10 percent.

The state subsidy rate on the personal pension system will be raised significantly from 5 percent to 30 percent in order to boost its appeal, he said.