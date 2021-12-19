Turkiye has successfully launched its new telecommunication satellite Turksat 5B.

The communications satellite lifted off from Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida with a Falcon 9 rocket, US private spaceflight company SpaceX announced on Sunday.

Ankara aims to use the satellite – which will operate for 35 years – not only for communication means but also commercial sectors such as maritime and aviation.

The satellite, produced by Airbus, was transferred from France to the US, Turkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said during a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The satellite that was produced with a contribution from Turkiye’s domestic industry, will reach its orbit within 164 days, Karaismailoglu stated.

The new satellite will be the country's most powerful satellite that will increase the broadband data capacity and it will serve not only Turkiye but also countries in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country's communication capacity will increase 15 fold and the satellite will help expand coverage rate.

A drone ship was stationed east of Florida for hosting the booster's landing.

The Turkish government is set to launch an upgraded and domestically produced satellite Turksat 6A in 2023.