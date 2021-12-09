TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in an attack by PKK terror group in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry says, adding six of the terrorists were neutralised.
Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Turkey's anti-terror operations in Iraq target the PKK, which has bases there and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. / AA Archive
December 9, 2021

Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in a terror attack by PKK terrorists in Iraq, during cross-border operations.

The soldiers were killed in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish security forces also “neutralised” six terrorists in an air-backed operation, the ministry said.

"Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralised according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the statement said. 

Turkish authorities use "neutralised" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE: PKK used weapons produced by NATO members to attack Turkish forces

Recommended

Turkey's anti-terror operations

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organisations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated in June last year, while Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt were launched this April in Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The ministry extended condolences to the Turkish nation over the killing of the soldiers.

READ MORE:Iraqi elections have ended the PKK’s propaganda campaign in Sinjar

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin