Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in a terror attack by PKK terrorists in Iraq, during cross-border operations.

The soldiers were killed in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish security forces also “neutralised” six terrorists in an air-backed operation, the ministry said.

"Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralised according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the statement said.

Turkish authorities use "neutralised" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

