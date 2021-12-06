TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey to strengthen relations with all Gulf states
Turkey will sign more agreements with Qatar to further strengthen bilateral relations, says President Erdogan, ahead of his two-day visit to Qatar.
Erdogan: Turkey to strengthen relations with all Gulf states
"We're strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf.", Erdogan said. / AA
December 6, 2021

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey is strengthening relations with Arab Gulf states and is open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings. 

Ahead of his visit to Qatar, President Erdogan said in a press conference on Monday that he will attend 7th Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee in Doha and will pay a visit to Turkish troops stationed there, adding that more agreements will be signed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Erdogan also said, "We're strengthening relations with all Gulf countries, open to dialogue to clear any misunderstandings and hoping to cement our unity with the Gulf." 

The two-day official visit to Qatar comes at the invitation of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement earlier. 

READ MORE: Turkey-Qatar force command serves stability of region - Erdogan

Strong relations

Recommended

Bilateral relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation will be discussed at the Strategic Committee meeting, which will be co-chaired by Erdogan and Al Thani with the participation of the relevant ministers, the statement added.

Regional and international issues will also be discussed during the meetings, it said, adding that signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding is also on the agenda.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held in 2020 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

READ MORE: The feasibility of the Turkey-UAE rapprochement

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin