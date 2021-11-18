TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mutual understanding can reduce dissensus in Turkish-Israeli ties – Erdogan
Enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and restarting the peace process are priorities for peaceful co-existence, Turkey's president said.
Mutual understanding can reduce dissensus in Turkish-Israeli ties – Erdogan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people. / Reuters
November 18, 2021

Presidents of Turkey and Israel have discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed to his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Thursday that ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv have significance on the "security and stability of the Middle East," according to a statement from the presidency.

"Differences of opinion can be minimised if acted upon with mutual understanding in both bilateral and regional issues," Erdogan added.

Emphasizing the importance of restoring "peace, tolerance, and culture of coexistence in the region," Erdogan said enhancing Palestinian-Israeli relations and restarting the peace process are priorities.

He also noted that maintaining talks and dialogue between Turkey and Israel would be "mutually beneficial."

Recommended

Remaining in contact

According to a statement by the Israeli Presidency, the phone call between Erdogan and Herzog was conducted in a positive spirit.

Herzog said he welcomes a comprehensive dialogue with Turkey on bilateral and regional issues related to peace, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact, it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer