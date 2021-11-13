TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkic Council reforms into Organization of Turkic States
The international organisation was established in 2009 to promote full-spectrum cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries.
Turkic Council reforms into Organization of Turkic States
The 8th summit has been hosted by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under the theme "Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age". / AA
November 13, 2021

The name of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) has been officially changed to the Organization of Turkic States. 

“We are changing the name of our Council, which has developed its institutional structure and boosted its prestige in its region and beyond, to the Organization of Turkic States. Obviously, this historic change should not remain limited to rhetoric, it should be put into action as well,” said Turkey's President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his address to the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council held in Istanbul on Friday.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Time to dub Turkic Council as an international body

The leaders of the council issued a declaration in April to change its name during the 8th summit held in Turkey and also instructed the foreign ministers and the international organization's secretariat to prepare the relevant documents to lay the groundwork for the decision.

"'Turkish World 2040 Vision" initiated by the council’s honorary chairman, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been accepted as a strategic document to guide future cooperation in various fields where the Turkic states have common interests," the declaration said.

Recommended

Instructions were also given to prepare a "Strategic Roadmap of the Organization of Turkic States 2022-2026" to realise the strategy’s implementation.

The council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental group with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.

Turkmenistan also joined the Organization of Turkic States as an observer country.

READ MORE: Erdogan calls for Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer