Turkish and Polish foreign ministers discussed the refugee crisis at the Poland-Belarus border.

On Wednesday's phone call, sources say, Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu told his counterpart Zbigniew Rau that Ankara is not part of the problem as it is displayed.

Cavusoglu underlined that Ankara rejected the "baseless allegations against Turkey and Turkish Airlines."

The Turkish foreign minister also said that he invited a Polish technical team to Turkey and stressed the public should be informed properly.

Poland and the EU have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to retaliate against EU sanctions by deliberately inviting and forcing refugees toward the Polish border.

Turkish Airlines refutes claims