Turkey will never allow terrorist formations near its borders or tolerate terrorist statelets says the spokesman for Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

The party's spokesperson Omer Celik said, "de-facto terrorist statelets" would have emerged across Turkey's southern borders with Iraq and Syria if Ankara had not conducted its anti-terror operations in recent years.

His remarks came after a meeting of the AK Party's Central Executive Board in Ankara on October 28. The meeting was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Tuesday October 26, Turkey's parliament ratified a motion extending the government's authorisation to launch cross-border anti-terrorist operations in northern Iraq and Syria for two more years. It also committed to continued participation in its Lebanon peacekeeping mission.

