Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said if Armenia shows a "sincere will" towards peace with Azerbaijan, then Ankara open to normalising relations with Armenia.

"If the Armenian side shows a sincere will with Azerbaijan, there will be no obstacle to the normalisation of Turkey's relations with Armenia," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

"Turkey wants to support steps that guarantee peace in this region," he added.

Erdogan said during his visit that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations were reviewed in all aspects, and initiatives were taken to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

On Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Erdogan said the environment is "more favorable than ever before" for lasting peace and progress towards normalisation.

Aliyev also spoke at the conference in support of strong bilateral relations with Turkey.

"We make history together, and we stood united during the fight and now stand together on these liberated lands," said Aliyev at the press conference.