Erdogan: Turkey open to normalisation if Armenia solves issues with Baku
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the situation is more favorable than ever before for lasting peace and progress towards normalisation in the region.
Erdogan said the environment in Karabakh is more favourable "than ever before" for lasting peace and progress towards "the longed for normalisation." / AA
October 26, 2021

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said if Armenia shows a "sincere will" towards peace with Azerbaijan, then Ankara open to normalising relations with Armenia.

"If the Armenian side shows a sincere will with Azerbaijan, there will be no obstacle to the normalisation of Turkey's relations with Armenia," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

"Turkey wants to support steps that guarantee peace in this region," he added.

Erdogan said during his visit that Turkey-Azerbaijan relations were reviewed in all aspects, and initiatives were taken to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

On Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Erdogan said the environment is "more favorable than ever before" for lasting peace and progress towards normalisation.

Aliyev also spoke at the conference in support of strong bilateral relations with Turkey.

"We make history together, and we stood united during the fight and now stand together on these liberated lands," said Aliyev at the press conference.

Fuzuli International Airport open

As part of his third visit to Azerbaijan since the liberation of the Karabakh region, Erdogan attended the inauguration of the Fuzuli International Airport.

The Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders cut the ribbon, officially opening the new airport to the public earlier on Tuesday, then toured the building and spoke with authorities.

Top Turkish officials accompanied Erdogan, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. Erdogan also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a highway in Fuzuli. As a gesture of goodwill, Erdogan and Aliyev buried a handwritten note at the site. "The foundation of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangezur corridor ) was laid by Aliyev and Erdogan," it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
