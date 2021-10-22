TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Kyrgyz state officials announce plans to purchase Turkish drones
State Committee for National Security chairman Tashiev said that the personnel that will use the Turkish drones are in Turkey for their training.
Kyrgyz state officials announce plans to purchase Turkish drones
The 'Bayraktar TB2' (Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) is seen in Istanbul, Turkey on February 22, 2021. / AA
October 22, 2021

Kyrgyzstan announced on Thursday that it would purchase Turkish drones to boost its defence capabilities.

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, said they placed an order to buy Turkish defence company Baykar made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV).

The comments were made in an official ceremony by Tashiev, who said TB2 drones would be delivered soon.

"Currently, Turkey is building Bayraktar armed drones for us. Only five countries have these. We will be one of those countries. These drones will be in our country soon," Tashiev said.

Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar, Libya, Morocco, Poland, Tunisia are just some of the countries that have procured Turkish drones. 

Ankara is not announcing its negotiations with other countries for possible drone sales, while some countries have announced their willingness to buy Turkish drones. Recently, Albania's parliament has approved an additional budget for the supply of Turkish drones.

Chairman Tashiev underlined that the personnel that will use the Turkish drones are in Turkey for their training, adding that they also bought Orlan-10 drones from Russia and around 40 armoured vehicles from the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE: A series of autonomous drones gives Turkey a military edge

Recommended

'Not preparation for conflict'

Separately Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov announced that they would update the equipment inventory of the armed forces in the following spring, and new purchases are now planned.

"We have not started a conflict with anyone in 30 years. We have not seized foreign lands with weapons in our hands, and we will not do this in the future. If there is an attempt to occupy our lands, the answer will be harsh," Japarov said.

Turkish drones have proved their effectiveness in combat areas like Libya, Syria and the Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The UK Foreign Secretary Ben Wallace called them a "game-changer" in active combat zones.

Turkey is also using drones in anti-terror operations with their high-precision missiles in Syria as well as Iraq.

READ MORE:UK considering Turkish drones - Turkish technology minister says

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president