Netflix has released a trove of Palestinian films this month, in a collection titled ‘Palestinian Stories’, with the works of award-winning filmmakers like Elia Suleiman and Basil Khalil featured on the streaming platform.

The themes explored across the 32 films and documentaries predominantly focus on the Palestinian experience under Israeli occupation, as well as those in exile, and the psychological impact of political conflict.

The collection was curated by Front Row Films Entertainment, a leading film distribution company in the Middle East and North Africa.

Here is a pick of five films and documentaries to watch from the collection.

The Present (2020)

Writer-director Farah Nabulsi and writer-editor Hind Shoufani produce a BAFTA-winning 23-minute short that depicts the harrowing reality of border control in the West Bank.

The film focuses on Yusef, a man struggling to make ends meet for his wife and young daughter, Yasmine. On the day of his wedding anniversary, Yusef agrees to take Yasemin on a shopping trip, but must endure the indignities and pain of going twice through a checkpoint manned by abusive soldiers before they can return home.

Despite a scene where it looks as if things are about to get ugly, the short ends with a browbeaten denouement, offering a microcosm of what ordinary Palestinians deal with on a routine basis under occupation.

Ghost Hunting (2007)

The documentary is directed by Raed Andoni and explores the haunting memories of being interrogated at al Moskobiya, Israel’s notorious interrogation facility, where Adoni himself was jailed at 18.

In the film, Adoni recruits actors (mainly ex-inmates from Moskobiya) to work together to build a reproduction of the facility in an empty warehouse in Ramallah and re-enact their interrogations as a way to heal their trauma.

It won the Berlinale’s first Silver Bear for Best Documentary and was screened at film festivals around the world.