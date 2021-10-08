BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
OECD hails 'major victory' as 136 nations join global tax deal
The agreement ensures big multinational companies pay their fair share of tax in places where they actually make money selling products and services.
OECD hails 'major victory' as 136 nations join global tax deal
Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann delivers an inaugural speech at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on October 5, 2021. / AFP
October 8, 2021

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15 percent and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has said.

"This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann in a statement on Friday after Ireland, Hungary and Estonia joined the deal, leaving Pakistan, Nigeria, Kenya and Sri Lanka as the last holdouts.

The agreement aims to end a four-decade-long "race to the bottom" by governments that have sought to attract investment and jobs by taxing multinational companies only lightly and allowing them to shop around for low tax rates.

Negotiations had been going on for four years, moving online during the pandemic, with support for a deal from US President Joe Biden and the costs of Covid-19 giving additional impetus in recent months.

READ MORE: Deal on minimum global corporate tax reached - with caveats

Some hold-outs convinced

The agreement will set a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent and let governments tax a greater share of foreign multinationals' profits.

It aims to prevent big groups from booking profits in low-tax countries like Ireland regardless of where their clients are, an issue that has become ever more pressing with the rise of tech giants that easily do business across borders.

Ireland and Estonia dropped their objections earlier on Thursday while Hungary said on Friday that it would sign up.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told reporters Hungary's demand for a 10-year transition period had been met "so Hungary could join the deal with a good heart".

"This is a difficult and complex decision but I believe it is the right one," Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said after Ireland agreed to give up its prized 12.5 percent tax rate for large multinationals.

Recommended

READ MORE: Talks over global corporate tax enter key round

Concerns from developing countries

Announcing Tallinn's support, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the minimum tax would change nothing for most Estonian entrepreneurs.

But some developing countries seeking a higher minimum tax rate say their interests have been sidelined to accommodate the interests of richer countries like Ireland, which had refused to sign a deal with a minimum tax rate higher than 15 percent.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that proposals on the table forced developing countries to chose between "something bad and something worse".

Holdouts cannot block the deal from going ahead, but they do risk not reaping benefits from it, meagre though they may be.

While Argentina reluctantly signed up to a previous version of the deal, Kenya and Nigeria have both held out while India, which had also backed the previous version, has since flagged concerns.

Countries that back the deal are supposed to bring it onto their law books next year so that it can take effect from 2023, which many officials close to the talks describe as extremely tight.

READ MORE: G20 ministers approve deal to tax multinational firms

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister