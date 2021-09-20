BIZTECH
Amazon investigates corruption allegations at its unit in India
Amazon.com Inc has launched an internal investigation in India after a whistleblower alleged an employee had taken kickbacks.
Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed Indian flag in this illustration taken on July 30, 2021. / Reuters
September 20, 2021

Amazon said it had "zero tolerance for corruption" following an Indian media report that the e-commerce giant was investigating bribery allegations involving its lawyers. 

The tech-focused news website The Morning Context reported citing three sources that the US company had launched a probe after an alleged whistleblower complaint that one or more of its Indian representatives used legal fees to pay bribes.

A senior employee was placed on leave over the alleged investigation, the news website said.

Amazon said in a statement that it has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

"We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time," a spokesman said.

Amazon has been investigating the matter for about two months after a complaint was received about the dealings Amazon India legal team employee, Rahul Sundaram, had with outside counsel working for the firm.

Sundaram, in response to Reuters request for comment, referred questions to Amazon. 

He has been sent on leave by Amazon pending the investigation, the source said.

SOURCE:Reuters
