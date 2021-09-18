BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US reportedly investigating possible insider trading at Binance
The company has faced warnings and business curbs from financial watchdogs from Britain and Germany to Japan, who are concerned over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.
US reportedly investigating possible insider trading at Binance
Binance logo and stock graph are displayed in this illustration taken, on June 28, 2021. / Reuters
September 18, 2021

US officials are examining possible insider trading and market manipulation at Binance, Bloomberg News has reported, potentially adding more heat to the cryptocurrency exchange that has become a target of regulatory scrutiny in many countries.

Authorities are looking into whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage of its customers, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"At Binance, we have a zero-tolerance policy for insider trading and a strict ethical code related to any type of behavior that could have a negative impact on our customers or industry," the world's biggest crypto platform said in a statement.

READ MORE: Crypto exchange Binance is unauthorised in Italy, as crackdown widens

Recommended

In international hot water

The company has faced warnings and business curbs from financial watchdogs from Britain and Germany to Japan, who are concerned over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.

The exchange, whose holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, has scaled back its product offerings and said it wants to improve relations with regulators.

The review involves Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) investigators, who in recent weeks have been reaching out to potential witnesses, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Binance has not been accused of wrongdoing and the investigations may not lead to any official action.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B