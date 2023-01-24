Türkiye has postponed a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland over the Nordic countries' NATO bid scheduled for February after the Swedish government allowed an anti-Muslim provocateur to burn a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

The recent provocative act against Muslims by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Denmark’s far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, took place in front of the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital over the weekend.

The meeting that was to take place in Brussels in February was postponed to a later date at Ankara's request, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources did not specify when the meeting would take place.

On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Türkiye's support for its NATO membership after the incident.

"Those who caused such a disgrace in front of our embassy should not expect any benevolence from us regarding their NATO membership applications," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

NATO applications

Erdogan said if Sweden "does not show respect to the religious beliefs" of Muslims in Türkiye and around the world, it will not receive any support from Ankara for its NATO bid.