Russia could start exporting oil to energy-starved Pakistan after March if terms are agreed, and is discussing with Islamabad whether payment could be made in the currencies of "friendly" countries, Russia's energy minister has said.

Pakistan has been battling a balance of payment crisis with foreign exchange reserves falling to $4.6 billion, barely enough to cover three weeks of imports — mostly for oil.

It said in October it was considering buying discounted Russian crude, citing neighbouring India, which has been purchasing from Moscow.

Pakistani officials and Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is in Islamabad for an annual inter-governmental commission on trade and economy, said on Friday the key elements of the deal had yet to be agreed.

"As for the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, we conceptually agreed on the development and signing of an agreement that will determine and resolve all issues of logistics, insurance, payment, volumes," Shulginov told reporters in Russian, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Shulginov also said "negotiations are going on" about settlement in the currencies of "friendly" countries, meaning non-Western countries that have not imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Oil is generally paid for in dollars.

Shulginov said the two sides had "established a timeline of this agreement in our joint statement —which is late March", according to RIA.

READ MORE:Russia says pipeline gas delivery to Pakistan possible

READ MORE: Russia, Pakistan sign deal to build Pakistan Stream gas pipeline

Trade in alternate currency