BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Ford reportedly plans to slash over 1,000 jobs in Germany
Ford declined to comment on the report published by Automobilwoche but said transformation to electric vehicles required "significant change" in the way it produces cars.
Ford reportedly plans to slash over 1,000 jobs in Germany
Ford, according to its website, employs around 20,000 people in Germany.
January 20, 2023

Ford plans to cut more than a thousand jobs at its main German plant in Cologne, German auto publication Automobilwoche has reported, citing unnamed sources.

The head of the works council has called a meeting for all 14,000 employees of the Cologne plant, Ford's biggest in Germany, on Monday, the report said on Friday.

Ford, which according to its website employs around 20,000 people in Germany, declined to comment on the report but said the transformation to electric vehicles required "significant change" in the way it produces cars.

"We have no comment on the current speculation about a possible restructuring at Ford in Europe," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

"The transformation [to an all-electric portfolio] requires significant change in the way we develop, build and sell Ford vehicles, and will impact our organizational structure, talent and skills we will need in the future."

Recommended

"More details will be shared once our plans are final and we have informed our employees first," the statement added.

Ford is investing around $2 billion in expanding its Cologne plant, which produces Ford Fiesta as well as engines, and transmissions, to produce an all-electric volume model.

The US carmaker has committed to selling exclusively electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030 and is planning three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024.

READ MORE:40 percent of German companies fear economy will shrink in 2023: survey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US